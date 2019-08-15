Lakers Rumors: DeMarcus Cousins Suffered Knee Injury, to Undergo Further Testing

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 15, 2019

Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins (0) walks on the court during the first half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Warriors and the Toronto Raptors in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Ben Margot/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers big man DeMarcus Cousins reportedly suffered a "possible" knee injury while he was working out in Las Vegas on Monday.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news Thursday, noting the Kentucky product will undergo further testing.

Cousins played 30 games last season for the Golden State Warriors as he recovered from a ruptured Achilles he suffered during the 2017-18 campaign with the New Orleans Pelicans. He signed a one-year deal with the Lakers in July.

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

