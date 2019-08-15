Lakers Rumors: DeMarcus Cousins Suffered Knee Injury, to Undergo Further Testing

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers big man DeMarcus Cousins reportedly suffered a "possible" knee injury while he was working out in Las Vegas on Monday.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news Thursday, noting the Kentucky product will undergo further testing.

Cousins played 30 games last season for the Golden State Warriors as he recovered from a ruptured Achilles he suffered during the 2017-18 campaign with the New Orleans Pelicans. He signed a one-year deal with the Lakers in July.

