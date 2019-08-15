Yankees Rumors: David Hernandez Agrees to Minor League Contract

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The New York Yankees reportedly bolstered their minor league pitching staff on Thursday.

According to Anderson Pickard of the Fan Source Network, the American League East leaders signed right-handed pitcher David Hernandez to a minor-league deal.

The veteran, who has pitched for the Baltimore Orioles, Arizona Diamondbacks, Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Angels and Cincinnati Reds in his career, will start his tenure with the team in Triple-A.

This comes after the Reds released him on Sunday.

Hernandez posted an 8.02 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 53 strikeouts in 42.2 innings across 47 appearances for the Reds this season. The ugly numbers are a far different story from last year when he tallied a head-turning 2.53 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 65 strikeouts in 64 innings for Cincinnati.

He also finished the 2011, 2012, 2016 and 2017 seasons with a sub-4.00 ERA.

The bullpen is one of the Yankees' strengths this season with options such as Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton, Adam Ottavino and Tommy Kahnle. However, Dellin Betances has been on the injured list all season for a team that has dealt with health setbacks throughout the campaign.

Hernandez provides an insurance option with plenty of experience for the stretch run should the Yankees deal with any more injuries.

