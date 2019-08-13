Yankees News: Aaron Hicks Still Weeks Away from Throwing amid Injury Recovery

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The New York Yankees will play without center fielder Aaron Hicks for longer than expected because of an elbow injury.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters Hicks won't be able to throw for at least two more weeks:

"Because of where the flexor strain is, being close to the (ulnar collateral ligament), we just don't want to risk anything so we're going to make sure it's completely healed up and probably after another couple weeks he should be good to go. But everything is doing well, he feels really good. All encouraging. But it's going to be another couple of weeks from today."

