Yankees News: Aaron Hicks Still Weeks Away from Throwing amid Injury Recovery

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 13, 2019

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 31: Aaron Hicks #31 of the New York Yankees runs toward the dugout during the fifth inning of the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Yankee Stadium on July 31, 2019 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The New York Yankees will play without center fielder Aaron Hicks for longer than expected because of an elbow injury.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters Hicks won't be able to throw for at least two more weeks:

"Because of where the flexor strain is, being close to the (ulnar collateral ligament), we just don't want to risk anything so we're going to make sure it's completely healed up and probably after another couple weeks he should be good to go. But everything is doing well, he feels really good. All encouraging. But it's going to be another couple of weeks from today."

           

