Video: Gleyber Torres Makes History with 13th Home Run of the Season vs. Orioles

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

If Gleyber Torres faced the Baltimore Orioles every game, he'd be the best player in major league history.

Although this isn't possible, the New York Yankees shortstop is using his time against the AL East division rival to put together some incredible numbers this season.

Torres hit one home run in the 8-5 win in Game 1 of the doubleheader Monday and then followed it up with two more in Monday night's game. This brought his total to 13 on the season against the Orioles in 16 games:

Not only does this represent half of his 26 home runs in 2019, the production has put him in rare territory in major league history:

The Yankees also have two more games against Baltimore this week before the season series comes to an end, giving Torres even more time to break records.

The 22-year-old has had a strong season overall, coming into the day with a .278/.345/.501 slash line, but his .400/.474/1.060 against the Orioles has really helped. While it all counts the same in the record books, Baltimore likely won't be a huge fan of his going forward.