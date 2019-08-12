Yankees News: Luke Voit Says He Might Need Offseason Surgery for Hernia Injury

Brace Hemmelgarn/Getty Images

New York Yankees first baseman Luke Voit said Monday he is feeling 100 percent and doesn't believe he'll need surgery to resolve his hernia issues until potentially the offseason, according to Brendan Kuty of NJ.com.

Voit has been out of action since July 31 with the injury, though manager Aaron Boone said it was possible that the 28-year-old could make a return this season.

"It is possible, want to see him in person, see how he is doing and hopefully at some point start introducing him to some baseball stuff and have a better feel," he said of Voit on Saturday, per George A. King III of the New York Post. "I know he is encouraged, and we are as well as how he is doing."

