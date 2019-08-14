How to Trade the NBA's Worst Contracts

3 of 5

Nuggets Receive: F Tobias Harris

76ers Receive: SG Gary Harris, SF Will Barton, PF Jarred Vanderbilt

This is the best Harris' new five-year, $180 million contract will ever look.

Philadelphia massively overpaid its trade deadline acquisition so as not to lose him for nothing. Even with Harris serving as a quality contributor, the 76ers should start looking for trade partners as early as this season.

Harris is a good player, but his new deal pays an average of $36 million per season until the year 2024. That's more than LeBron James has ever made in any of his 16 seasons, and it's especially generous considering Harris' averages of 18.2 points and 7.9 rebounds in 27 games with Philly last season. He'll also be playing out of position for most of the year, moved out to the wing from power forward with the signing of veteran Al Horford.

Trading Harris for the Nuggets' package of Gary Harris, Barton and Vanderbilt would give the 76ers a far more balanced roster with manageable contracts all around. Harris is still just 24 and has averaged 15.2 points on 38.7 percent shooting from three over the past three years. His outside shooting would keep the floor spread for the Sixers and let Josh Richardson play small forward, the spot where he's spent 70 percent of his time over the past three years. Barton (11.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists last season) would give Philly an ideal sixth man, and Vanderbilt, 20, provides the team with some young depth at power forward.

For Denver, getting the best player in a deal is usually a win, even if he comes on an $180 million contract.

The Nuggets could also slide Harris down to his natural position of power forward in a year, given that 34-year-old Paul Millsap's $30.4 million contract will expire next summer. For now, Harris could start at small forward and give Denver some scoring punch from the wing.

Given how deep and talented the Western Conference is, Denver may need to make a big splash before the trade deadline to stay afloat.