David Price Won't Start for Red Sox vs. Yankees After Wrist Injury Setback

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher David Price has been scratched from his next scheduled start Friday against the New York Yankees with a wrist injury.



Per Alex Speier of the Boston Globe, Price will visit a specialist after experiencing tightness in his wrist following a bullpen session Wednesday.

Price landed on the injured list earlier in the year when an MRI showed a triangular fibrocartilage complex cyst on his left wrist. The diagnosis helped explain why the veteran southpaw had allowed 24 earned runs over 33 innings between July and August.

For the season, he's 7-5 with a 4.28 ERA in 22 appearances.

His injury added to a 2019 season in which little has gone right for the defending champion Red Sox. At 75-64, Boston is 16 games back of the first-place Yankees in the American League East and 5.5 games off the pace for the second wild-card spot.

The team's general inactivity at the July 31 trade deadline seemed to indicate the front office was prepared to miss out on the postseason altogether rather than fight for the wild card.

Taking Price out of the rotation won't make things easier for the Sox as they try to make a return trip to the playoffs.