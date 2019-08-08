Haynes: Kevin Durant Felt Isolated with Warriors; Didn't Talk Much to Teammates

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Though the two Golden State Warriors stars moved past the incident, the early-season confrontation between Kevin Durant and Draymond Green reportedly left the former feeling isolated within the locker room.

"I would be lying if I didn't say that wasn't a factor," Yahoo Sports NBA insider Chris Haynes said on FS1's The Herd With Colin Cowherd on Thursday. "... There was a point where Kevin Durant just stopped talking. He didn't talk much to his teammates. You know, he was really on an island."

On Nov. 12, Green and Durant got in a heated verbal altercation during a game against the Los Angeles Clippers:

Haynes reported at that time that Durant had called Green out for not passing the ball, and Green responded by calling his star teammate a "b---h." Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium added that Green questioned the two-time NBA Finals MVP's commitment to the team as well.

Green was suspended for one game as a result of the dustup. He told reporters three days later that he and Durant had spoken and were "moving forward."

Golden State's quest for a three-peat and a fourth title in five years ultimately came up short as Durant was sidelined by calf and Achilles injuries during the postseason and Klay Thompson tore his ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals. Just more than two weeks later, the 30-year-old Durant left the Warriors in free agency to join Kyrie Irving (one of his best friends) on the Brooklyn Nets.

Haynes recently conducted an exclusive interview with Durant, and it was during that time that the newest Nets star downplayed the incident with Green:

"Hell, yeah, I'm tired of talking about that s--t. Look, we're grown men. We understand what this is. We're playing basketball for a living. It's a business. Everybody congratulated me when I went to the Nets. Everybody wished me well, and they know that I'm still a phone call away. So, I just happen to play in a different jersey now. Nothing else is going to change."

When asked why he left the Bay Area for the Big Apple, the 10-time All-Star kept it simple with Haynes: "Because I wanted to. The basketball was appealing."

Only Durant knows whether the clash with Green affected his free-agency decision. At the very least, according to Haynes, the situation may have lingered and caused him to become standoffish for a period of time. In the end, the Warriors were able to work together to try to accomplish their goal, though they came up just short.