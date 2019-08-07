Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Organizing Team Minicamp to Build Chemistry

Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Organizing Team Minicamp to Build ChemistryAugust 7, 2019
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is reportedly organizing a team minicamp to be held in Las Vegas prior to the start of training camp in September.
According to Stadium's Shams Charania, James is hoping the team will bond and build chemistry by getting together a bit early:
Stadium @Stadium
Our NBA Insider @ShamsCharania reports on LeBron James starting to organize a Lakers team minicamp, and the premium on team chemistry around the league. https://t.co/jmGsoCptWB
Charania also reported that newly signed Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is working on forming a minicamp in Miami before training camp.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
