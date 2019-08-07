Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Organizing Team Minicamp to Build Chemistry

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is reportedly organizing a team minicamp to be held in Las Vegas prior to the start of training camp in September.

According to Stadium's Shams Charania, James is hoping the team will bond and build chemistry by getting together a bit early:

Charania also reported that newly signed Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is working on forming a minicamp in Miami before training camp.

