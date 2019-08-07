Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Organizing Team Minicamp to Build Chemistry

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 7, 2019

EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 13: Anthony Davis (R) talks with LeBron James as Davis is introduced as the newest player of the Los Angeles Lakers during a press conference at UCLA Health Training Center on July 13, 2019 in El Segundo, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is reportedly organizing a team minicamp to be held in Las Vegas prior to the start of training camp in September.

According to Stadium's Shams Charania, James is hoping the team will bond and build chemistry by getting together a bit early:

Charania also reported that newly signed Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is working on forming a minicamp in Miami before training camp.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

