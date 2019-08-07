Zack Greinke: 'It's Kind of Boring' Waiting Between Innings for Astros Offense

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Veteran starting pitcher Zack Greinke benefited from the Houston Astros' high-scoring offense during his team debut Tuesday, but he noted that such significant run support comes with a challenge.

According to ESPN, Greinke specifically commented on the long waits he had to endure against the Colorado Rockies during Houston's offensive onslaught of 13 hits and 11 runs in an 11-6 victory at Minute Maid Park: "Yeah, it's kind of boring. And just trying to stay loose, staying focused [when] not having anything to do."

Greinke allowed seven hits, two walks and five earned runs while striking out only two over six innings but was credited with the win.

Houston acquired the 35-year-old Greinke from the Arizona Diamondbacks at last Wednesday's trade deadline in exchange for prospects Corbin Martin, J.B. Bukauskas, Seth Beer and Joshua Rojas.

