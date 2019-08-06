John Wall: Nuggets Are Carmelo Anthony's Best Landing Spot for NBA Farewell Tour

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

If Carmelo Anthony is looking for a farewell tour a la Dwyane Wade, Washington Wizards star John Wall believes the 10-time All-Star needs to go back to where it all began.

"The only way it is really going to work for Melo is if he goes back to the Nuggets," Wall told NBC Sports' Chase Hughes. "It has to be a franchise you built something with."

