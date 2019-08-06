John Wall: Nuggets Are Carmelo Anthony's Best Landing Spot for NBA Farewell Tour

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistAugust 6, 2019

Denver Nuggets forward Carmelo Anthony looks on against the Utah Jazz in the third quarter of the Nuggets' 116-102 victory in Game 6 of the teams' NBA basketball first-round Western Conference playoff series on Wednesday, April 28, 2010, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

If Carmelo Anthony is looking for a farewell tour a la Dwyane Wade, Washington Wizards star John Wall believes the 10-time All-Star needs to go back to where it all began.

"The only way it is really going to work for Melo is if he goes back to the Nuggets," Wall told NBC Sports' Chase Hughes. "It has to be a franchise you built something with."

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Kemba on Team USA: 'Everybody Is Kind of Doubting Us'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kemba on Team USA: 'Everybody Is Kind of Doubting Us'

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    How Risky Is Portland's $100M McCollum Bet?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How Risky Is Portland's $100M McCollum Bet?

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report

    Offseason Moves We Celebrated Way Too Quickly

    Denver Nuggets logo
    Denver Nuggets

    Offseason Moves We Celebrated Way Too Quickly

    mandela namaste
    via Bleacher Report

    Grizzlies Hire Niele Ivey

    Notre Dame associate HC becomes ninth female assistant in NBA

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Grizzlies Hire Niele Ivey

    Notre Dame associate HC becomes ninth female assistant in NBA

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report