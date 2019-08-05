Rangers Fan Hospitalized After Being Struck by Line-Drive Foul Ball

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The Texas Rangers' 9-4 win over the Detroit Tigers was overshadowed by another fan being hit by a foul ball this season in Major League Baseball.

Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun hit a line drive that struck a woman in the head Sunday, per ESPN. Calhoun was visibly worried—crouching down, staring in her direction and shaking his head.

The fan was seated in the 25th row at Globe Life Park in Arlington and then taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

There has not been another update on her condition.

In May, Chicago Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. fractured a two-year-old girl's skull with a foul ball, which spurred a leaguewide conversation about extending protective netting at major league ballparks. "Let's just put fences up around the whole field," Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant suggested to ESPN's Jeff Passan afterward.

In early June, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred stated he didn't anticipate changes happening to improve fan safety during this season (h/t Sports Illustrated).

So far this season, however, the Washington Nationals, Chicago White Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates have announced plans to extend protective netting. The White Sox will be the first team to extend netting to the outfield wall.