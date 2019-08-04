Pedro Martinez: Members of Phillies Had Swine Flu During 2009 World Series

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Pedro Martinez said members of the 2009 Philadelphia Phillies World Series champions were dealing with the swine flu.

"It wasn't told, but most of us were sick," Martinez said, per Matt Breen of the Philadelphia Inquirer. "Some of the guys had swine flu and had to be kept away. I caught some of the virus. We would just never say it. When I got home, I realized that I was really sick."

Martinez said he was able to pitch Game 2 without problems but struggled in his second appearance in the series, which saw him last only four innings in Game 6:

"I had a little bit of an asthma attack in the middle of the game and I was having a hard time breathing. I was really sick. In any other situation, I wouldn't be out there. But the team needed me. I held on as long as I could and I did that. I was really proud to have my last game with the Phillies at Yankee Stadium."

The Yankees defeated the Phillies in six games to win their 27th World Series championship. Martinez only played the 2009 season in Philadelphia, making nine regular-season starts and three postseason starts before calling it a Hall of Fame career.

Martinez said he planned on returning to the Phillies for the 2010 season but never received an offer from the Phillies, who went in another direction with their roster:

"I made a mistake by kicking everybody aside and waiting for this team and then it didn't happen I was told by Ruben that they were going to go after me so I told the other teams 'No. Wait.' The call never came. I had three teams in mind or else I wasn't going to go. Philadelphia was No. 1."

The 2009 swine flu pandemic swept the country throughout the year and much of 2010. But it was not known until this time that any members of the Phillies had the disease.