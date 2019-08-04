Report: Joao Cancelo Nearing Manchester City Transfer; Danilo to Join Juventus

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistAugust 4, 2019

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE - JULY 21: Joao Cancelo of Juventus in action during the International Champions Cup match between Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur at the Singapore National Stadium on July 21, 2019 in Singapore. (Photo by Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/Getty Images)
Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/Getty Images

Juventus right-back Joao Cancelo is reportedly close to joining Premier League champions Manchester City, while Brazil defender Danilo will move in the opposite direction.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano tweeted Sunday that City would pay €30 million (£27.4 million) in addition to Danilo in order to sign Cancelo:

City manager Pep Guardiola lifted his first trophy of the 2019-20 season, the Community Shield, on Sunday after his side beat Liverpool 5-4 on penalties following a 1-1 draw at Wembley Stadium.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Man Utd Pull Plug on Dybala Deal

    Forward also tells agent he doesn't want move

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Man Utd Pull Plug on Dybala Deal

    Forward also tells agent he doesn't want move

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Man Utd Don't Want Bruno Fernandes

    BBC reports that Ole doesn't want midfielder

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Man Utd Don't Want Bruno Fernandes

    BBC reports that Ole doesn't want midfielder

    Callum Vurley
    via Dailystar.co.uk

    Report: Man City Seal Cancelo Deal

    Juve will get Danilo and $33M (£27M)

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Man City Seal Cancelo Deal

    Juve will get Danilo and $33M (£27M)

    Football-italia
    via Football-italia

    Barca Beat Arsenal in Comeback

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Barca Beat Arsenal in Comeback

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report