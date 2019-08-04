Report: Joao Cancelo Nearing Manchester City Transfer; Danilo to Join Juventus

Report: Joao Cancelo Nearing Manchester City Transfer; Danilo to Join JuventusAugust 4, 2019
Juventus right-back Joao Cancelo is reportedly close to joining Premier League champions Manchester City, while Brazil defender Danilo will move in the opposite direction.
Journalist Fabrizio Romano tweeted Sunday that City would pay €30 million (£27.4 million) in addition to Danilo in order to sign Cancelo:
Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano
João Cancelo to Manchester City, Danilo to Juventus: here we go! Man City are going to pay also €30M to Juventus and the swap is ready to be completed tomorrow, last details and the paperworks time. 🔵 #MCFC #Cancelo #Danilo #transfers
City manager Pep Guardiola lifted his first trophy of the 2019-20 season, the Community Shield, on Sunday after his side beat Liverpool 5-4 on penalties following a 1-1 draw at Wembley Stadium.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
