Report: Joao Cancelo Nearing Manchester City Transfer; Danilo to Join Juventus

Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/Getty Images

Juventus right-back Joao Cancelo is reportedly close to joining Premier League champions Manchester City, while Brazil defender Danilo will move in the opposite direction.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano tweeted Sunday that City would pay €30 million (£27.4 million) in addition to Danilo in order to sign Cancelo:

City manager Pep Guardiola lifted his first trophy of the 2019-20 season, the Community Shield, on Sunday after his side beat Liverpool 5-4 on penalties following a 1-1 draw at Wembley Stadium.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.