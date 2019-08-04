Yankees News: Aaron Hicks Placed on 10-Day IL After Elbow Injury vs. Red Sox

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The New York Yankees will have to keep succeeding despite injuries to key players, with Aaron Hicks being the latest player to go down.

The team announced on Twitter that Hicks was placed on the 10-day injured list prior to Sunday's game against the Boston Red Sox due to a right flexor strain.

Hicks was injured during the Yankees' 6-4 win over Boston on Saturday night. He hurt his elbow in the sixth inning on a throw to third base that kept Sam Travis from advancing.

Injuries have been a key storyline for the Yankees this season, though the setbacks haven't drastically hindered their ability to win. Edwin Encarnacion had to be placed on the injured list due to a hairline fracture in his wrist suffered in the first game of New York's Saturday doubleheader against the Red Sox.

Giancarlo Stanton, Gary Sanchez and Luke Voit are other notable Yankees position players who are currently on the injured list.

New York enters Sunday's matchup against Boston with the American League's best record (71-39).

Hicks, who previously missed 42 games to start this season due to a back injury, is hitting .235/.325/.443 with 12 homers since returning May 15.

