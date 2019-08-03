Chris Sale Says Red Sox Held Players-Only Meeting After 9-2 Loss to Yankees

Chris Sale Says Red Sox Held Players-Only Meeting After 9-2 Loss to YankeesAugust 3, 2019
With a 9-2 loss Saturday to the New York Yankees, the Boston Red Sox dropped their sixth game in a row. To try to arrest the team's slide, the Red Sox held a players-only meeting in the clubhouse, according to ace Chris Sale.
MLB.com's Ian Browne shared what was believed to be the general tone of the meeting:
Ian Browne @IanMBrowne
Chris Sale confirms Red Sox had a players only meeting between games of the doubleheader. Sounds like the message was to start with a clean slate, beginning tonight. Stop dwelling on everything that has happened. Only focus on what is ahead.
