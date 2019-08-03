Chris Sale Says Red Sox Held Players-Only Meeting After 9-2 Loss to Yankees

Elsa/Getty Images

With a 9-2 loss Saturday to the New York Yankees, the Boston Red Sox dropped their sixth game in a row. To try to arrest the team's slide, the Red Sox held a players-only meeting in the clubhouse, according to ace Chris Sale.

MLB.com's Ian Browne shared what was believed to be the general tone of the meeting:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.