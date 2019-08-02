Redskins QB Dwayne Haskins Says He's 'Going to Start One Way or Another'

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Washington Redskins rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins says he's willing to exercise patience early in his NFL career so he doesn't relinquish the starting job once he takes over the offense.

Haskins told Mike Jones of USA Today on Thursday he's preparing for a long, successful tenure with the 'Skins, even if he's not under center for Week 1 of the 2019 season:

"I'm going to start one way or another, whether that's sooner than later. I know when I play, I don't want to start, sit down and then watch again. When I play, I want to be ready to play, and I want to be dominant and want to play for a long time. I don't want to get into numbers and how many Super Bowls I want and all that. I'll just let God take care of it. … The goal for me is to be the best quarterback, best person, best son, best teammate I can be in that moment and the rest will work itself out."

Haskins, the 15th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, is competing with veteran signal-callers Case Keenum and Colt McCoy for the starting job.

The 22-year-old Ohio State product is coming off a terrific redshirt sophomore season. He completed 70 percent of his throws for 4,831 yards with 50 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 14 games. He added 108 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

Redskins offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell told Jones that the challenges of fully comprehending an NFL offense could keep Haskins off the field at first:

"It's just a matter of having razor sharp focus on the little details and understanding all the small things he's learning. All small things about the nuances of the position, the offense the other jobs of the 10 guys in the huddle with him—once he can become comfortable with that information and it doesn't all swirl around in his head like a fishbowl, I think he'll be that better off when the time comes. Could be soon. Could be later on."

Washington's schedule starts tough. The team makes road trips to face the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants and faces the Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears and New England Patriots at home.

The Redskins aren't among the NFL's title contenders, and they may wish to let Haskins watch from the sideline before taking the reins of the offense when the schedule gets easier to navigate.

It sounds like the prized rookie is willing to wait.