Le'Veon Bell Wanted to Warn Fantasy Owners He'd Miss All of 2018 Season

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 1, 2019

FLORHAM PARK, NJ - JUNE 05: LeVeon Bell #26 of the New York Jets during day two of mandatory minicamp at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on June 5, 2019 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images

New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell said Thursday he wanted to warn fantasy football owners he planned to sit out the entire 2018 NFL regular season after he decided not to sign the one-year contract associated with the Pittsburgh Steelers' franchise tag.

Bell explained that his inability to alert fantasy owners about his absence before their drafts is the reason he posted an apology Monday on Twitter.

"I wish I could've told fantasy owners some type of way, like, 'I'm not playing this year,' so they wouldn't have picked me," he told reporters. "That's the only thing I really apologized for, because a lot of people picked me not even knowing if I was coming back."

                      

