Le'Veon Bell Wanted to Warn Fantasy Owners He'd Miss All of 2018 Season

New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell said Thursday he wanted to warn fantasy football owners he planned to sit out the entire 2018 NFL regular season after he decided not to sign the one-year contract associated with the Pittsburgh Steelers' franchise tag.

Bell explained that his inability to alert fantasy owners about his absence before their drafts is the reason he posted an apology Monday on Twitter.

"I wish I could've told fantasy owners some type of way, like, 'I'm not playing this year,' so they wouldn't have picked me," he told reporters. "That's the only thing I really apologized for, because a lot of people picked me not even knowing if I was coming back."

