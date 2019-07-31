Yankees Trade Rumors: Marcus Stroman Deal with Mets for Florial, Garcia Rejected

Matt Marton/Associated Press

The New York Yankees could have added some much-needed starting pitching before Wednesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline, but they reportedly weren't willing to give up two top prospects in the process.

According to Bob Klapisch of the New York Times, the New York Mets were willing to trade starting pitcher Marcus Stroman to the Yankees in exchange for prospects Estevan Florial (outfielder) and Deivi Garcia (pitcher), among others, but the Bronx Bombers turned down the offer.

On the one hand, parting with Garcia and Florial, who are the Yankees’ top two prospects in MLB.com’s 2019 rankings, would have been a hefty price to pay in any deal.

On the other, the team is eight games up in the American League East and in the middle of a win-now window with realistic World Series aspirations. Landing Stroman, who is under team control through the 2020 campaign, would have addressed a serious shortcoming that could be the reason the team falls short in October.

It doesn’t help matters that the Houston Astros announced they traded for Zack Greinke, Aaron Sanchez and Joe Biagini prior to Wednesday’s deadline and now look even more dangerous heading into the season’s stretch run.

New York’s starting pitching situation is worrisome at best with CC Sabathia and Luis Severino on the injured list. The New York Post called it a "stunningly quiet trade deadline" for the AL East leaders and pointed out the Yankees have "a lackluster rotation and an overworked bullpen that threatens their October aspirations."

Stroman, who has a 2.96 ERA in his first All-Star season, could have helped address the concerns for a team that has given up five or more runs in 10 of the last 11 games.

As for the Mets, they are riding a five-game winning streak and are within striking distance of the playoffs at five games back of the National League wild-card spots. They have a rotation featuring Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard and Stroman and could make a surprising run down the stretch after a poor start to the campaign.

