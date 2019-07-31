New Nationals Bullpen Post Roenis Elias, Daniel Hudson, Hunter Strickland Trades

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The Washington Nationals spent Wednesday bolstering their bullpen ahead of the 2019 MLB trade deadline.

In a pair of transactions, Washington acquired right-hander Daniel Hudson from the Toronto Blue Jays and left-hander Roenis Elias and right-hander Hunter Strickland from the Seattle Mariners. As a result, here is a look at how the Nationals' bullpen stacks up prior to any corresponding roster moves:

RHP Michael Blazek

LHP Sean Doolittle (closer)

LHP Roenis Elias

LHP Matt Grace

RHP Daniel Hudson

RHP Javy Guerra

RHP Tanner Rainey

RHP Fernando Rodney

LHP Tony Sipp

RHP Hunter Strickland

RHP Wander Suero

Three players from that list will have to go in order to make room for the trio of Hudson, Elias and Strickland. Doolittle, Rodney and Rainey all figure to be safe.

The 30-year-old Blazek, who has allowed four runs in four appearances, is a likely candidate to be bumped.

Washington will probably decide between Grace and Sipp after adding another left-handed presence in Elias. Grace (45 appearances) has been used more frequently than Sipp (36), but Grace has allowed left-handers to hit .274 off him this year, while Sipp is slightly better at .255.

Suero (52 appearances) has been used the most out of any Nationals reliever this season and owns a 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings rate, making him a strong candidate to remain in the bullpen. Meanwhile, Guerra has posted a 4.80 ERA in 23 appearances since being claimed off waivers from Toronto in late May.

Regardless of the decisions the team makes, Washington's bullpen is in much better shape than it was to start the day. According to ESPN.com, Nationals rank dead last as a unit with a 5.97 ERA, which is well behind the 29th-place team (Baltimore Orioles, 5.65).

The bullpen played a role in Washington digging an early hole this season, but the team has been able to climb back to draw even in the National League Wild Card race at 57-51.

An active deadline has improved the Nationals' bullpen, enhancing the franchise's chances of reaching the postseason in the first year of the post-Bryce Harper era.