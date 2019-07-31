Knicks Rumors: NY Wanted Carmelo Anthony Reunion If They'd Signed 2 Major FAs

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 31, 2019

Former NBA player Carmelo Anthony throws the ball back during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Miami Heat, Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in New York. Anthony attended the game to watch the final game of Heat guard Dwyane Wade's NBA career. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Kathy Willens/Associated Press

The New York Knicks were reportedly interested in a reunion with Carmelo Anthony had they made a major splash in free agency. 

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the Knicks viewed Anthony as a potential piece in a scenario in which they were a contender after signing free agents like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Durant and Irving signed with the crosstown Nets.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

