Knicks Rumors: NY Wanted Carmelo Anthony Reunion If They'd Signed 2 Major FAs

The New York Knicks were reportedly interested in a reunion with Carmelo Anthony had they made a major splash in free agency.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the Knicks viewed Anthony as a potential piece in a scenario in which they were a contender after signing free agents like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Durant and Irving signed with the crosstown Nets.

