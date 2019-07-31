Video: Watch Reds' Jesse Winker Find Out About Yasiel Puig Trade from Fan

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJuly 31, 2019

CORRECTS TO RELIEF PITCHER NOT STARTING PITCHER - Cincinnati Reds' Jesse Winker, left, reacts after striking out against Texas Rangers relief pitcher Drew Smyly in to close the ninth inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 14, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo/Associated Press

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jesse Winker learned that the Reds had traded teammate Yasiel Puig from a fan during Tuesday's 11-4 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

While standing in the outfield, Winker was conversing with fans, who informed him of the Puig deal. He asked if it was a one-for-one swap and was told that prospect Taylor Trammell was also involved:

The deal involved the Reds, Cleveland Indians and San Diego Padres, and the biggest piece included was starting pitcher Trevor Bauer, who went from Cleveland to Cincinnati.

Cleveland received Puig and minor league pitcher Scott Moss from the Reds, as well as outfielder Franmil Reyes, pitcher Logan Allen and minor league infielder Victor Nova from the Padres. San Diego came away with Trammell.

The Reds acquired Puig in an offseason trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the outfielder put up strong numbers during his time in Cincinnati, hitting .252 with 22 home runs and 61 RBI. In Bauer, the Reds landed a potential ace for their staff for the rest of this season and next, and perhaps beyond that if they manage to sign him to an extension.

With Puig out of the picture, Winker figures to spearhead the Reds outfield for the remainder of the campaign, as he is hitting .261 with 14 homers and 34 RBI.

