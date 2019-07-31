Robbie Ray Trade Rumors: Yankees, Astros Inquiring on SP Ahead of 2019 Deadline

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

The Houston Astros and New York Yankees are reportedly showing interest in Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Robbie Ray ahead of Wednesday's 2019 MLB trade deadline.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported the update.

Ray is one of the league's predominant strikeout artists. He's punched out 912 hitters in 745.1 innings across five seasons with the D-Backs and one year with the Detroit Tigers. His other numbers leave room for improvement with a career 4.02 ERA and 1.34 WHIP.

The 27-year-old Tennessee native put everything together in 2017 when he finished seventh in National League Cy Young voting thanks to a 2.89 ERA and 218 strikeouts in 162 frames.

His upside of performing like a legit No. 1 starter makes him one of the most intriguing trade options ahead of the deadline, especially since he's under team control for another year.

"I think you just understand that it's a business," Ray told reporters in mid-July. "It's something that can happen. You go about your business every five days and whatever happens, happens. I've been traded twice. So I understand it is a possibility. But I know as long as I go out and perform and do my job everything else will just fall into place."

The Yankees' success this season (67-39) is made more impressive by the fact the roster has never been at full strength because of numerous injuries. Starting pitchers Luis Severino, CC Sabathia, Jordan Montgomery and Jonathan Loaisiga are all sidelined, and that just scratches the surface of the club's health issues.

Ray could provide some much-needed rotation depth, especially with top starters Masahiro Tanaka and James Paxton in a bit of funk lately.

The Astros' need for a starter isn't quite as pressing, but the left-hander could provide insurance in case Brad Peacock, who's on the injured list with a shoulder injury, doesn't return to full strength.

