Yankees News: 1B Luke Voit Placed on 10-Day IL Because of Sports Hernia Injury

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJuly 31, 2019

New York Yankees' first baseman Luke Voit reaches for the throw in a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Kathy Willens/Associated Press

The New York Yankees placed first baseman Luke Voit on the 10-day injured list with a sports hernia Wednesday.

New York also placed pitcher David Hale on the 10-day IL (retroactive to July 28) with a lumbar spine strain. To take the place of Voit and Hale on the 25-man roster, the Yanks recalled pitcher Jonathan Holder and infielder Breyvic Valera.

This marks Voit's second trip to the IL this season after previously missing time this month with an abdominal strain.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.    

Related

    'A Lot of Indications' Yankees Won't Add Starter

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    'A Lot of Indications' Yankees Won't Add Starter

    SNY
    via SNY

    Live Grades for the Biggest Deadline Trades ✅

    👀 Thor, MadBum on the move? ⏰ 4pm ET deadline 📲 Tap for all the trades + rumors

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    Live Grades for the Biggest Deadline Trades ✅

    👀 Thor, MadBum on the move? ⏰ 4pm ET deadline 📲 Tap for all the trades + rumors

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    Yankees Finally Get Some Good Injury News

    - Gardner activated this weekend - Sanchez 'doing better than anticipated' - Sevy to start throwing off mound

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    Yankees Finally Get Some Good Injury News

    - Gardner activated this weekend - Sanchez 'doing better than anticipated' - Sevy to start throwing off mound

    New York Post
    via New York Post

    Tanaka Undergoes ‘Drastic’ Grip Change

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    Tanaka Undergoes ‘Drastic’ Grip Change

    New York Post
    via New York Post