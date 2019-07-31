Yankees News: 1B Luke Voit Placed on 10-Day IL Because of Sports Hernia Injury

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

The New York Yankees placed first baseman Luke Voit on the 10-day injured list with a sports hernia Wednesday.

New York also placed pitcher David Hale on the 10-day IL (retroactive to July 28) with a lumbar spine strain. To take the place of Voit and Hale on the 25-man roster, the Yanks recalled pitcher Jonathan Holder and infielder Breyvic Valera.

This marks Voit's second trip to the IL this season after previously missing time this month with an abdominal strain.

