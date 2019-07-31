Lakers Rumors: Latest Reports on Andre Iguodala Trade, Ryan West Leaving LA

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are an incomplete team as the calendar turns to August. Not in terms of talent—now that the roster features Anthony Davis, Kyle Kuzma, DeMarcus Cousins, LeBron James and more—but in terms of numbers.

There are plenty of new faces on the team, but there is still one roster spot that has not been filled. According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, the Lakers are still keeping the door open for veteran swingman and three-time NBA champion Andre Iguodala.

The Golden State Warriors traded Iguodala to the Memphis Grizzlies on July 7 in order to free up the cap space necessary to sign D'Angelo Russell. Iguodala, 35, spent six wildly successful seasons with the Warriors, helping them win three titles with his sage-like locker room presence and timely defense.

The Lakers are in championship-or-bust mode, and a player like Iguodala could help put them over the top in a tight playoff series.

If the Lakers are to have any chance at adding Iggy to the squad, they need the Grizzlies to show signs they are willing to budge, either with a buy out or a trade. So far, they've been keen to hold onto him, even though the team went 33-49 last season and aren't expected to be much of a contender this year in an crowded Western Conference. Iguodala's reputation as a veteran leader, the precise reason he's coveted by contenders, is apparently what's enticing the Grizzlies to keep him.

"Help the kids grow. Help us compete. Everyone assumes we’re in the business of re-trading the veterans. Maybe it comes to that later, but right now, we want to win and compete," said an unspecified team executive, per RealGM.com's Keith Smith.



If the Grizzlies do end up deciding to trade Iguodala, the Lakers should expect to have competition for his talents. The Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen reports the Houston Rockets showed interest in Iguodala before trading for Russell Westbrook. If there are any new trade or buy-out whispers for Iguodala, they will likely try to pounce.

Speaking of talent, the Lakers are closing some clear-cut talent off the court. Director of player personnel Ryan West is leaving the team after 10 years, per The Athletic's Bill Oram. West is the son of Jerry West, a Lakers legend (both on the hardwood and in the front office) who is currently an executive board member for the Los Angeles Clippers.



By all accounts, the younger West appears to have the same keen eye for talent and roster building as his dad. Oram noted West is credited for picking Russell and Jordan Clarkson, two guards who are no longer with the team, but have proven themselves as excellent NBA players.

According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, West didn't see any more room for growth with the Lakers:

Silver Screen and Roll's Christian Rivas speculated on the reason for the Lakers not giving West a bigger role:

"Considering the Lakers are expected to have late first-round draft picks for the next decade, one would figure an eye for talent like West would be an invaluable asset to have. However, in order to retain West without promoting him, the Lakers likely would have had to pay him handsomely and it’s possible they couldn’t compete with the market for him, or just didn’t care to."

West's departure means they will now be competing with the sharp-eyed talent evaluator. Thankfully, the Lakers have one of their most talent-laden rosters in a long time right now, so his loss might not be felt immediately, even though the war for good, young talent wages on no matter where you are in the standings.

There has not been any concrete news on where West goes from here. The Lakers are seemingly replacing him with Nick Mazzella, per the South Bay Lakers' president Joey Buss:

If it truly was a lack of upward mobility that led to West's departure, then he's likely angling for an assistant general manager or full-on G.M. role. Given his reputation, it shouldn't be long before West is given the chance to steer one of the league's meandering franchises in the right direction.