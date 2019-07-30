Astros Trade Rumors: Trevor Bauer Deal with Indians Discussed; HOU Seeking SP

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 30, 2019

Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer throws in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Sunday, June 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Houston Astros are keeping a close eye on the pitching market ahead of Wednesday's trade deadline, and Cleveland Indians right-hander Trevor Bauer is reportedly on their radar.   

Per MLB.com's Jon Morosi, the two teams have engaged in "recent communication" about Bauer, but it's unclear how much progress they have made. 

Morosi added the Astros are "pursuing multiple starting pitchers, with hopes of landing one."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

