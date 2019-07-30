Astros Trade Rumors: Trevor Bauer Deal with Indians Discussed; HOU Seeking SP

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Houston Astros are keeping a close eye on the pitching market ahead of Wednesday's trade deadline, and Cleveland Indians right-hander Trevor Bauer is reportedly on their radar.

Per MLB.com's Jon Morosi, the two teams have engaged in "recent communication" about Bauer, but it's unclear how much progress they have made.

Morosi added the Astros are "pursuing multiple starting pitchers, with hopes of landing one."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.