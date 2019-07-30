MLB Trade Rumors: Reds OF Yasiel Puig Drawing Interest from Braves

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

Looking for help in the outfield prior to Wednesday's trade deadline, the Atlanta Braves are keeping an eye on Yasiel Puig.

Per MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the Braves have expressed "some interest" in the Cincinnati Reds right fielder.

Ronald Acuna Jr. remains a stable presence in center field for Atlanta, but the corner spots could stand to be upgraded for a team with playoff aspirations.

Starting right fielder Nick Markakis is expected to miss six to eight weeks with a fractured right wrist he suffered when Philadelphia Phillies reliever Cole Irvin hit him with a pitch in the sixth inning of a July 26 game.

The Braves called up Adam Duvall from Triple-A to take Markakis' spot for the time being.

In left field, Austin Riley has provided power with 16 homers in 228 at-bats, but he's also got a .241 batting average and .296 on-base percentage.

Puig hasn't returned to the All-Star form he once displayed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but he's been a solid hitter with a .255/.305/.480 slash line and 22 homers. The 28-year-old will be eligible for free agency at the end of this season.

Atlanta is looking for ways to hold off the Washington Nationals and Phillies in the National League East. The reigning division champions own a 4.5-game lead over the Nationals entering play Wednesday.