Noah Syndergaard Rumors: NY Still Engaged in Talks Post-Marcus Stroman Trade

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The New York Mets remain engaged in trade talks regarding starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard following the acquisition of All-Star Marcus Stroman, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

Heyman noted, though, that New York is "much more likely" to move impending free agent Zack Wheeler than Syndergaard, who is under club control through 2021.

