Noah Syndergaard Rumors: NY Still Engaged in Talks Post-Marcus Stroman Trade

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 30, 2019

New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard watches a throw to a Los Angeles Dodgers batter during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The New York Mets remain engaged in trade talks regarding starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard following the acquisition of All-Star Marcus Stroman, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

Heyman noted, though, that New York is "much more likely" to move impending free agent Zack Wheeler than Syndergaard, who is under club control through 2021.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Indians Unlikely to Trade Bauer

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Indians Unlikely to Trade Bauer

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Stroman Will Be Fueled by Mets Hate: ‘Chip on His Shoulder’

    New York Mets logo
    New York Mets

    Stroman Will Be Fueled by Mets Hate: ‘Chip on His Shoulder’

    New York Post
    via New York Post

    Overlooked Chapman Is MLB's Future $250M Superstar

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Overlooked Chapman Is MLB's Future $250M Superstar

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    Final Trade Packages and Landing Spots for Syndergaard

    New York Mets logo
    New York Mets

    Final Trade Packages and Landing Spots for Syndergaard

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report