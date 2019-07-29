Dodgers Trade Rumors: Gavin Lux Holding Up Felipe Vazquez Deal with Pirates

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJuly 29, 2019

Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Felipe Vazquez delivers a pitch measured at 101 mph during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Pittsburgh, Saturday, July 20, 2019. The Pirates won 5-1. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

A highly regarded prospect is reportedly the focus of "bogged down" trade conversations between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Pittsburgh Pirates

According to Buster Olney of ESPN, Los Angeles' push to land left-handed relief pitcher Felipe Vazquez in a trade is in flux because the Pirates want top prospect Gavin Lux. However, the Dodgers prefer to keep the middle infielder and deal from elsewhere on the roster and farm system.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Red Sox, Dodgers Still in on Edwin Diaz

    Los Angeles Dodgers logo
    Los Angeles Dodgers

    Red Sox, Dodgers Still in on Edwin Diaz

    Amazin' Avenue
    via Amazin' Avenue

    Report: Phillies Trade for SP Jason Vargas

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Phillies Trade for SP Jason Vargas

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    What to Watch This Week 📺

    ⚾ MLB trade deadline on Wednesday

    MLB logo
    MLB

    What to Watch This Week 📺

    ⚾ MLB trade deadline on Wednesday

    Corey Knapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Nationals Place Max Scherzer On 10-Day IL

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Nationals Place Max Scherzer On 10-Day IL

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report