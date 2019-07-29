Dodgers Trade Rumors: Gavin Lux Holding Up Felipe Vazquez Deal with Pirates

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

A highly regarded prospect is reportedly the focus of "bogged down" trade conversations between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Pittsburgh Pirates.

According to Buster Olney of ESPN, Los Angeles' push to land left-handed relief pitcher Felipe Vazquez in a trade is in flux because the Pirates want top prospect Gavin Lux. However, the Dodgers prefer to keep the middle infielder and deal from elsewhere on the roster and farm system.

