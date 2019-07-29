Yankees' Cameron Maybin Agrees to Plea Deal After March DUI Arrest

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

New York Yankees outfielder Cameron Maybin agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors in connection to his March arrest for suspicion of DUI.

TMZ Sports reported Maybin will pay an undisclosed fine and attend an alcohol abuse screening. In addition, the 32-year-old will have to complete any recommendations made by the screening agency.

