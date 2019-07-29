Yankees' Cameron Maybin Agrees to Plea Deal After March DUI Arrest

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 29, 2019

New York Yankees' Cameron Maybin runs on his double during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Boston, Sunday, July 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

New York Yankees outfielder Cameron Maybin agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors in connection to his March arrest for suspicion of DUI. 

TMZ Sports reported Maybin will pay an undisclosed fine and attend an alcohol abuse screening. In addition, the 32-year-old will have to complete any recommendations made by the screening agency.

         

