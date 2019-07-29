Dodgers News: Kristopher Negron Traded to LA; Mariners Receive Daniel Castro

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 29, 2019

Seattle Mariners' Austin Nola, center, and Kristopher Negron, left, are greeted in the dugout after they scored in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers on a ground-rule double hit by teammate Ryan Court, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

The Seattle Mariners traded utility player Kristopher Negron to the Los Angeles Dodgers for minor league infielder Daniel Castro on Monday.

Negron, 33, has played nine games for the Mariners this season after spending most of the year in Triple-A. Mostly a career minor leaguer, Negron has played a total of 139 MLB games in his career for the Mariners, Cincinnati Reds and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Castro, 26, has spent the entire 2019 season in Triple-A. He previously made 98 big league appearances for the Atlanta Braves and Colorado Rockies.

The overall impact of this trade is minimal for both teams.

The Dodgers were likely intrigued by Negron because of his ability to play all over the field, making him a guy who could bounce between the minors and majors when they need a bat in a pinch. Negron is a career .216 hitter who hasn't flashed much pop or speed during his career, so his only MLB-level asset is his versatility.

Castro has also struggled during his appearances at baseball's highest level at the plate and might wind up reaching career minor league status. He was viewed as a somewhat intriguing prospect when the Braves brought him up at age 22, but his career has since stalled.

The Mariners likely see a chance to buy low on a player seven years younger than Negron, with hopes Castro could eventually become a regular bench player.

