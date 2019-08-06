NBA Trades to Further Shake Up East, West Power Balances

10 of 10

Another wrinkle in the Bradley Beal situation is that he's on the same team as John Wall, who may be on the league's least tradable contract.

After posting a career-worst minus-0.2 box plus/minus in 32 games last season, he suffered a ruptured Achilles. He played in just 41 games the season before. He's never posted a league-average true shooting percentage. And he's set to be paid $169.3 million over the next four seasons (assuming he picks up a $46.9 million player option for the last year).

"Beal will have lots of suitors, particularly among the teams that hoped to land [Anthony] Davis or who miss out on the premier free agents," The Athletic's Jordan Brenner wrote. "It's possible the Wizards could try to persuade a team with significant cap room to trade for both Beal and Wall—a deal that would require little in return, since the key for Washington would be to clear Wall's contract."

A fresh start could be just what the Wizards need. Building around Beal makes sense, but the team's flexibility is almost nonexistent as long as Wall's contract is on the books. And after seven seasons together, it's tough to imagine that duo competing for titles.

One team that may be desperate enough for a return to relevance is Miami. Assuming, of course, the Chris Paul talks are never resurrected, the Heat may have enough salary-matching fodder to relieve Washington of its financial woes.

A deal of Beal and Wall for Goran Dragic, James Johnson, Justise Winslow and Dion Waiters works financially. And while Johnson and Waiters aren't expiring, their combined salaries will cost far less in the long run than Wall's deal and Beal's inevitable extension.

Winslow might actually have some value for the Wizards, though Miami may insist on sending Kelly Olynyk instead if Brenner's suggestion that the deal would "require little in return" proves correct.

Another iteration could loop the Dallas Mavericks back in. It appeared they'd land Luka Doncic's Slovenian national team teammate, Dragic, as part of the Butler sign-and-trade that put him in Miami. Quibbling over some of the lesser contracts involved in that trade doomed the Mavs' involvement.

Jumping into this fray could pair the Slovenians and add one of the other players Dallas thought it was getting when free agency started (the Mavs reportedly thought Derrick Jones Jr. may be headed their way):

Miami receives John Wall and Bradley Beal from Washington, Justin Jackson from Dallas;

Dallas receives Goran Dragic and Derrick Jones Jr. from Miami, Isaac Bonga from Washington;

Washington receives James Johnson, Justise Winslow and Dion Waiters from Miami, Courtney Lee from Dallas

Three-teamers are tricky. Some draft considerations may have to be thrown in there somewhere.

But this would give the Heat a Wall/Beal/Butler core. And while all the Wall concerns remain, Beal and Butler would make for one heck of a top two. Plus, Jackson still has some potential as a floor-spacer.

Dallas would get to reunite Dragic and Doncic, add an intriguing athlete in Jones and get a positionless mystery box in Bonga.

Washington would get out of its salary-cap nightmare while still adding some long-term hope in Winslow.

