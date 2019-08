NBA Trades to Further Shake Up East, West Power Balances

5 of 10

Jason Miller/Getty Images

This would be an all-in gamble for the Houston Rockets, who would almost certainly need to see Love's first few months of the 2019-20 season to be sure he's healthy and productive.

If he is, Love could be a nearly ideal complement to Russell Westbrook and James Harden. He settled into the No. 3 role almost perfectly with LeBron James and Kyrie Irving in Cleveland, and his ability to shoot would draw bigs away from the paint and give those slashers more room inside.

Throw in the fact that Love played alongside Westbrook at UCLA for the 2007-08 season, and this idea has a little sentimentality to it, as well.

But this isn't a move without a cost. In fact, it's fairly steep. Unless you're moving Clint Capela, you need both Eric Gordon and PJ Tucker in the deal to make the salaries work, and Tucker was a critical component of Houston's defense the last two years.

Since he joined the Rockets, the team's net rating is 1.8 points per 100 possessions better when he's on the floor (though it was actually 1.5 points worse in 2018-19 alone). Without Tucker's switchability and toughness, a lineup with Westbrook, Harden and Love could lead to one of the worst defenses in the NBA.

And despite posting a well-below-average box plus/minus in Houston, Gordon is important, too.

The Rockets' net rating has been 5.5 points better with him on the floor over the last three seasons. He could seamlessly transition between No. 2 alongside Harden or Chris Paul, primary playmaker when Harden and CP3 were both out or third wheel alongside both. That adaptability holds value and is something that should help him fit with Westbrook.

Then, finally, there's the inclusion of Danuel House and Deyonta Davis. Because Houston already unloaded its war chest of draft assets to land Westbrook, it might have to include young(ish) players to incentivize Cleveland.

House is already 26, but that's not too far removed from the Cavs' rebuilding timeline (Cedi Osman, for example, is 24). He also has that 3/4 build (6'7", 220 lbs) and shot 41.6 percent from three last season.

Davis, meanwhile, is 22. He's 6'11", and though he hasn't had the chance to show off much, his rebounding and shot-blocking rates are decent (10.1 boards and 1.8 blocks per 75 possessions for his career).

If Love's trade market isn't robust because of that contract ($120.4 million over the next four seasons), a switchy wing, a flyer on a big and the savings might be worth it to the Cavs.

For the Rockets, it would be all about the ceiling. Tucker has been solid in the stretch 4 role, but having Love there would make Houston exponentially more difficult to defend. The more reliable outlets for Harden and Westbrook's drives, the better. Love can pass a little, too. And it's tough to imagine a Love/Capela frontcourt being outrebounded on many nights.