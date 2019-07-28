Yankees News: CC Sabathia Placed on IL with Knee Injury After Loss to Red Sox

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJuly 28, 2019

New York Yankees' CC Sabathia pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Boston, Saturday, July 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The New York Yankees can add an injury to their list of starting pitching woes before Wednesday’s trade deadline.

On Sunday, the Yankees announced they placed CC Sabathia on the 10-day injured list because of right knee inflammation. They recalled utilityman Tyler Wade in a corresponding move.

This comes after New York allowed seven or more runs in each of the last seven games, three of which were losses to the archrival Boston Red Sox.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Cop New Merch from the Exclusive Mariano x B/R World Tour Collab

B/R Shop

Related

    Best Trade Packages and Landing Spots for Zack Greinke

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Best Trade Packages and Landing Spots for Zack Greinke

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report

    Red Sox Beat Yankees for 3rd Straight Win

    Boston on the verge of a four-game sweep after 9-5 victory

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Red Sox Beat Yankees for 3rd Straight Win

    Boston on the verge of a four-game sweep after 9-5 victory

    Over the Monster
    via Over the Monster

    Top MLB Fantasy Waiver Wire Pickups

    Fantasy owners could find gold this week at the bottom of the MLB standings 👀

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    Top MLB Fantasy Waiver Wire Pickups

    Fantasy owners could find gold this week at the bottom of the MLB standings 👀

    Joe Tansey
    via Bleacher Report

    Latest Trade Deadline Rumors and Predictions 👀

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Latest Trade Deadline Rumors and Predictions 👀

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report