Yankees News: CC Sabathia Placed on IL with Knee Injury After Loss to Red Sox

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The New York Yankees can add an injury to their list of starting pitching woes before Wednesday’s trade deadline.

On Sunday, the Yankees announced they placed CC Sabathia on the 10-day injured list because of right knee inflammation. They recalled utilityman Tyler Wade in a corresponding move.

This comes after New York allowed seven or more runs in each of the last seven games, three of which were losses to the archrival Boston Red Sox.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Cop New Merch from the Exclusive Mariano x B/R World Tour Collab