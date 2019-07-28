Yankees News: Pitching Coach Larry Rothschild Takes Blame for Staff's Woes

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The New York Yankees have been outscored by the Boston Red Sox 38-13 through the first three games of their series, including a historic 19-3 Boston win Thursday night. Saturday, somebody took the blame for the team's recent poor pitching.

"It's my responsibility to get it right," Yankees pitching coach Larry Rothschild told reporters after the team's 9-5 loss at Fenway Park.

"It's been really tough," Rothschild added. "It's tough on [the pitchers]; it's tough on the team."

This week, New York's starting rotation has allowed a combined 48 earned runs. In that stretch, the Yankees are 2-5. From July 21 to 25, New York's starters had already allowed more runs in a five-game span than any Yankees team since 1912:

The dysfunction on the mound comes with MLB's trade deadline looming on Wednesday. On July 19, MLB Network's Jon Heyman tweeted that the Yankees "would still like 1 starter and 1-2 relievers."

It seems safe to assume that the club's urgency to add a starter has heightened.

That said, the Yankees remain atop the American League East at 66-38 with the Red Sox in second place, eight games behind them.

