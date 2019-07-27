Robbie Ray Trade Rumors: Twins Among Teams Inquiring About D-Backs Starter

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Robbie Ray (38) throws against the Baltimore Orioles during the third inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 22, 2019, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York/Associated Press

The Minnesota Twins are reportedly among the teams interested in trading for Arizona Diamondbacks starter Robbie Ray ahead of the July 31 deadline.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported the news Saturday.

Ray, 27, is 9-6 with a 3.95 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP through 22 starts.

                  

