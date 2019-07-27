Giants' Golden Tate Reportedly Facing 4-Game PED Suspension; Appeal Pending

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate is reportedly facing a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy against performance-enhancing substances.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Tate is appealing and "believes he has a legitimate case." The hearing will reportedly take place during the first week of August, with a resolution expected before the start of the regular season.

Tate released a statement Saturday in which he said he unknowingly took a substance on the NFL's banned list during the offseason since it was contained in a fertility drug he was prescribed:

He added that he informed the NFL and the Giants of the situation prior to ever being informed of a potential suspension.

The 30-year-old Tate signed a four-year, $37.5 million contract with the Giants during the offseason after splitting last season between the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles.

After trading wideout Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns, the Giants essentially signed Tate as his replacement, although Tate brings a different style and skill set to the table.

Tate has been one of the NFL's top slot receivers throughout his career, catching at least 90 passes in four straight seasons from 2014-2017, and topping 1,000 receiving yards in three of those seasons as well.

Even with the signing of Tate, New York's receiver situation is somewhat shaky following the Beckham trade.

Per Schefter, things have gotten even worse during training camp:

With Tate possibly facing a four-game suspension, Corey Coleman out for the season with a torn ACL and Sterling Shepard nursing a fractured thumb, New York is down its top three receivers.

That means Cody Latimer, Russell Shepard, Bennie Fowler and rookie fifth-round pick Darius Slayton are the top options at the position who aren't either injured or in line to be suspended.

Tate actually had a down year last season with 74 receptions for 795 yards and four touchdowns, but that would have been a career campaign for the aforementioned receivers.

In the 16 collective NFL seasons between them, the best performance came from Fowler in 2017, when he caught 29 balls for 350 yards and three touchdowns with the Denver Broncos.

If Tate does have to serve a four-game suspension to start the regular season, Sterling Shepard will be the clear-cut No. 1 receiver if he is healthy. Otherwise, veteran quarterback Eli Manning will be forced to rely heavily on tight end Evan Engram and second-year running back Saquon Barkley, who figures to dominate New York's offense regardless.