Marcus Stroman Trade Rumors: Yankees 'Remaining in Contact' with Blue Jays

Marcus Stroman grew up on Long Island, New York, and according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher might be headed back home prior to the July 31 MLB trade deadline.

"Blue Jays and Yankees are remaining in contact regarding a possible Marcus Stroman trade, one source said tonight," Morosi reported Friday night, "but it is not clear if there is any momentum in talks."

That Toronto is at least still entertaining talks with the Yankees follows Thursday's report from SNY's Andy Martino that the Blue Jays "told interested teams that they might not trade Stroman, but extend him." However, it's unclear whether that was to gain leverage in trade discussions.

It seemed to be a negotiating tactic when Stroman responded to the news by tweeting, "That's news to me. Lol."

Last weekend, The Athletic's David O'Brien reported that the Jays "were said to be looking for an Archer-like package of prospects in return," referring to starting pitcher Chris Archer. Prior to the deadline last season, the Tampa Bay Rays dealt Archer to the Pittsburgh Pirates for top prospects Austin Meadows and Tyler Glasnow, plus 20-year-old Shane Baz.

Stroman last started Wednesday night in a 4-0 loss to the Cleveland Indians and addressed afterward the possibility that it was the last time he will take the mound as a Blue Jay:

Pertaining specifically to the Yankees, Stroman told reporters he is "built for this" when asked about performing in a big market ahead of a June series between Toronto and New York. The 28-year-old also "liked" a tweet linking him to the Yankees earlier this week.

Stroman's stock is perhaps as high as it's been since he debuted in 2014. The right-hander holds a 2.96 ERA as well as a 1.23 WHIP, which earned him his first All-Star nod.

Overall as a Blue Jay, Stroman has posted a 47-45 record and 3.76 ERA across 789.2 innings pitched.

