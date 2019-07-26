Video: Watch Red Sox's Mookie Betts Make MLB History with 3 HR vs. Yankees

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts became the first player in MLB history to have four three-homer games from the leadoff spot with his trio of home runs against the rival New York Yankees on Friday night at Fenway Park.

Joon Lee of ESPN noted Betts also extended the leaguewide streak of at least one player homering three times in a game to four days, which is also an all-time record.

It's the fifth three-HR game of the Red Sox superstar's career.

Yankees starting pitcher James Paxton was the victim on each occasion Friday.

After destroying the Yanks 19-3 in the series-opening game Thursday, Boston held a 10-3 lead in the eighth inning Friday.

Betts, whose production lagged behind his 2018 MVP numbers for the first half of the campaign, has started to show signs of a late-season surge. He entered the night with a .961 OPS across 58 at-bats since the All-Star break.

The Red Sox are going to need him to shine down the stretch as they fight for a playoff berth to defend their World Series title after a sluggish start to 2019.