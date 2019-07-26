Brian Cashman on Yankees' Trade Talks: Engaged with Every Team Except Red Sox

July 26, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 15: General Manager Brian Cashman of the New York Yankees talks to the media before the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on May 15, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)
G Fiume/Getty Images

The New York Yankees are "engaged with every team except the Red Sox" ahead of the MLB trade deadline, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told reporters Friday.

Sweeny Murti of WFAN clarified Cashman was responding to a question about whether it would be more difficult for the Yankees to finalize a trade with their crosstown rivals, the New York Mets, than with other teams.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

