Brian Cashman on Yankees' Trade Talks: Engaged with Every Team Except Red Sox

G Fiume/Getty Images

The New York Yankees are "engaged with every team except the Red Sox" ahead of the MLB trade deadline, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told reporters Friday.

Sweeny Murti of WFAN clarified Cashman was responding to a question about whether it would be more difficult for the Yankees to finalize a trade with their crosstown rivals, the New York Mets, than with other teams.

