Orioles' Steve Wilkerson Becomes 1st Position Player to Earn Save

Orioles' Steve Wilkerson Becomes 1st Position Player to Earn SaveJuly 26, 2019
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press
Baltimore Orioles utility man Steve Wilkerson became the first position player in MLB history to record a save, which came Thursday night against the Los Angeles Angels in a 16-inning thriller.
Wilkerson threw 14 pitches in a perfect inning, retiring Brian Goodwin, Kole Calhoun and Albert Pujols in the 10-8 victory.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Teams at Serious Risk of Blowing It at the Trade Deadline