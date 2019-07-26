Orioles' Steve Wilkerson Becomes 1st Position Player to Earn Save

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Baltimore Orioles utility man Steve Wilkerson became the first position player in MLB history to record a save, which came Thursday night against the Los Angeles Angels in a 16-inning thriller.

Wilkerson threw 14 pitches in a perfect inning, retiring Brian Goodwin, Kole Calhoun and Albert Pujols in the 10-8 victory.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.