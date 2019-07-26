Orioles' Steve Wilkerson Becomes 1st Position Player to Earn Save

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 26, 2019

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Stevie Wilkerson throws to the plate as he pitches during the 16th inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Friday, July 26, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Baltimore Orioles utility man Steve Wilkerson became the first position player in MLB history to record a save, which came Thursday night against the Los Angeles Angels in a 16-inning thriller.

Wilkerson threw 14 pitches in a perfect inning, retiring Brian Goodwin, Kole Calhoun and Albert Pujols in the 10-8 victory.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Teams at Serious Risk of Blowing It at the Trade Deadline

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Teams at Serious Risk of Blowing It at the Trade Deadline

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report

    Orioles minor league recap 7/25: Mountcastle leads the way for homer-happy Norfolk

    Baltimore Orioles logo
    Baltimore Orioles

    Orioles minor league recap 7/25: Mountcastle leads the way for homer-happy Norfolk

    Camden Chat
    via Camden Chat

    Why Would a Team Trade Their Ace in Middle of a Playoff Run?

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Why Would a Team Trade Their Ace in Middle of a Playoff Run?

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report

    Playing Fact or Fiction with Hottest Deadline Buzz 🤔

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Playing Fact or Fiction with Hottest Deadline Buzz 🤔

    Andrew Gould
    via Bleacher Report