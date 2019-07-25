Rays Trade Rumors: All-Star Charlie Morton Won't Be Made Available at Deadline

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

Sorry, Charlie.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Thursday the Tampa Bay Rays will not make starting pitcher Charlie Morton available ahead of the MLB trade deadline on July 31.

This is Morton's first season as a Ray, as the 35-year-old signed a two-year contract ahead of this season after most recently pitching for the Houston Astros in 2017 and 2018.

At the time of Morton's $30 million signing, the right-hander expressed how happy he was to land in Tampa Bay because he lives in Florida during the offseason (h/t MLB.com's Richard Justice):

"When I heard the Rays were interested, I really hoped we could work something out. Everything about the situation seemed perfect. I couldn't wait to hear what was going on from the negotiating side of it. When I found out it was something we could agree on, I was anxious to get it going.

[...]

"The thought of being able to play close to home and with such a talented group, a young group, an exciting group, seemed something too good to be true. I guess I was looking for a really good situation overall more than a dollar amount, more than a year amount. The quality of the character in the clubhouse, those things are really important to me."

The Rays clearly feel just as fondly about Morton.

So far in 2019, Morton has a 12-3 record paired with a 2.60 ERA and 1.04 WHIP.

The two-time All-Star's value to the Rays goes beyond his impressive statistical production at this point in the season.

If you look at the Rays' depth chart right now, Morton is the only listed starter in Tampa Bay's rotation because of injuries. The simple fact that he's healthy, then, makes him indispensable.

Most notably, the club announced earlier Thursday that reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell has been placed on the injured list with "loose bodies" in his throwing elbow. The Athletic's Jose Tolentino additionally reported that Snell will undergo arthroscopic surgery.

The Rays expect Snell to be ready to return in September.

However, the Rays having a chance to play relevant baseball in September will have a lot to do with the rest of the rotation returning to full-strength with Morton leading the charge.

The 58-47 Rays are 10 games back of the division-leading New York Yankees in the American League East but just one game behind the second AL wild-card spot prior to the league's Thursday night slate finishing.