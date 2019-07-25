Yankees' Troy Tulowitzki Announces Retirement After 13 MLB Seasons

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 25, 2019

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 03: Troy Tulowitzki #12 of the New York Yankees stands in the dugout before the game against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on April 03, 2019 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty Images

New York Yankees shortstop Troy Tulowitzki is retiring. 

Tulowitzki released a statement through the team announcing his decision.

"For as long as I can remember, my dream was to compete at the highest level as a Major League Baseball Player ... to wear a big league uniform and play hard for my teammates and fans," he wrote. "I will forever be grateful for every day that I've had to live out my dream. It has been an absolute honor."

        

