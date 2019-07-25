Yankees' Troy Tulowitzki Announces Retirement After 13 MLB Seasons

Elsa/Getty Images

New York Yankees shortstop Troy Tulowitzki is retiring.

Tulowitzki released a statement through the team announcing his decision.

"For as long as I can remember, my dream was to compete at the highest level as a Major League Baseball Player ... to wear a big league uniform and play hard for my teammates and fans," he wrote. "I will forever be grateful for every day that I've had to live out my dream. It has been an absolute honor."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.