Kawhi Leonard: If Teams 'Didn't Want to Wait for Me, They Didn't Have To'

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

While many free agents elected to make their decisions right at 6 p.m. ET on June 30 (or even before), Kawhi Leonard took nearly a week to consider all of his options.

And if teams missed out on signing other free agents while waiting on the two-time NBA Finals MVP's decision, that's not his problem.

"If they didn't want to wait for me, they didn't have to," Leonard told Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes in an exclusive interview Wednesday.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.