Kawhi Leonard: If Teams 'Didn't Want to Wait for Me, They Didn't Have To'

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 25, 2019

Los Angeles Clippers NBA basketball team introduce Kawhi Leonard at a press conference at the Green Meadows Recreation Center in Los Angeles, Wednesday, July 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

While many free agents elected to make their decisions right at 6 p.m. ET on June 30 (or even before), Kawhi Leonard took nearly a week to consider all of his options.

And if teams missed out on signing other free agents while waiting on the two-time NBA Finals MVP's decision, that's not his problem.

"If they didn't want to wait for me, they didn't have to," Leonard told Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes in an exclusive interview Wednesday.

     

