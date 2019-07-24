Kawhi Leonard: Magic Johnson Wasn't a Factor in Picking Clippers over Lakers

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports in an exclusive interview that reports of ex-Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson releasing details of personal conversations with his uncle, Dennis Robertson, didn't factor into his decision.

"No, it wasn't an issue or whatever, anyone has to say that's true," Leonard said. "That's not a reason why I didn't sign with the Lakers. You know the conversation was transparent, what I had with Magic. As long as me and him or who talked in the conversation was fair and was truthful, I don't have too much to say about it."

Jovan Buha and Sam Amick of The Athletic reported that Johnson revealed, "Robertson had called to pick his brain about the purple-and-gold before free agency had even begun."

"I truly believe that when Magic started telling the media about the meeting he had with Kawhi and Dennis, that sealed the fate of the Lakers," The Athletic learned from a "person involved in the process."

"I think that right there was when Dennis and Kawhi decided we can't trust the Lakers as an organization. And that was it. I think that was it for them," the anonymous person added.

Buha and Amick further wrote that "Johnson's leakage certainly didn't help his former employer's pitch" but that "on a fundamental level, the idea of forming a Big Three with [LeBron] James and [Anthony] Davis didn't appeal to Leonard's core sensibilities."

Leonard signed a three-year, $103 million maximum contract with the Clippers, per Stadium and The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Since media outlets tracked Leonard's airplane and ride to a Toronto hotel, Haynes also asked the Finals MVP about the significant media attention he received in Toronto and whether that played a part in him choosing the Clips over his former team.

To that, Leonard said "no outside opinion or...statement" had any impact on his choice, citing that his decision ultimately came to fruition after conversations between him, his uncle and agent Mitch Frankel.

Leonard is now a Clipper after one of the most dramatic NBA offseasons in recent memory, and he gives his new team its best chance to win the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history. Per Vegas Insider, the Clippers are 7-2 favorites to take the championship after adding Leonard and Paul George to the team earlier this month.

Los Angeles returns much of the talent from its team last year, including point guard Patrick Beverley, shooting guard Landry Shamet, star sixth man Lou Williams and the energetic Montrezl Harrell.

The Clips went 48-34 in 2018-19 and just added two superstars, leading to the distinct possibility that Leonard may lead franchises to their first NBA titles in back-to-back years.