Highlights of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George's Introductory Clippers Presser

The Los Angeles Clippers surprised the NBA world by acquiring both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George earlier this month, but the duo was officially introduced on Wednesday.

There is no question there was a lot of excitement about the upcoming season.

"We've got something special," Leonard said, per Greg Beacham of the Associated Press. "We can make history here, and we've got the right team to do it."

"We're gonna make it happen, L.A. our way," George added, per ESPN's Rachel Nichols.

Of course, no one was more excited than Clippers owner Steve Ballmer:

Still, the focus was on the players, who explained exactly why they joined the team.

Leonard broke down his decision between the Lakers and Clippers:

In addition, he noted he appreciated that there were no leaks during the free agency process, but perhaps the biggest draw was head coach Doc Rivers.

"With Doc [Rivers] being a championship head coach, that's something that I wanted: An experienced head coach," Kawhi explained, per Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News.

George also referenced Rivers as a key factor but added that he grew up a Clippers fan in Southern California.

"This is a team I've wanted to be a part of since they missed out on me in the draft—but that's another story," he joked, via Nichols.

As far as leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder, he explained that "it was a mutual thing between both of us," per Jovan Buha of The Athletic. "The time was up."

George also reflected on the fact Leonard was initially drafted by the Indiana Pacers before being traded to the San Antonio Spurs.

"It just seems like this was destined," George said, per Buha. "We were supposed to play together."

Both players thanked their former teams, although Leonard joked that he didn't get a chance until now:

He continued with a genuine appreciation for the city of Toronto:

Meanwhile, this was a big moment for the Clippers as they go forward as an organization.

President of basketball operations Lawrence Frank discussed the importance of these additions.

"This is a landmark moment for the Clipper franchise," he said, per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times.

He also referred to George and Leonard as "franchise-changing players" and "the best two-way players in the NBA today," via Michael J. Duarte of NBC LA.

On the other hand, Rivers is more looking forward to the future.

"This is a great moment. It's not our finest moment. That's coming," he said, per Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times.

There is certainly a lot of excitement and high expectations going forward for this organization after adding the recent talent, but now the players have to prove it on the court.