2019-20 NBA Schedule: Breaking Down Top 10 Games of the Season

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Welcome to the age of NBA parity.

The league took a step toward its new reality last season when LeBron James ended his run of eight straight NBA Finals appearances from the Eastern Conference by heading west. The Toronto Raptors filled the void and appeared to end the Golden State Warriors’ dynastic run with a victory in the NBA Finals.

Golden State has reached the last five NBA Finals but watched Kevin Durant join the Brooklyn Nets this offseason and Klay Thompson suffer a torn ACL that will keep him out for much of the upcoming campaign.

The door is now open for a line of new contenders, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers, Denver Nuggets, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics and Nets to make their own run at a championship.

The regular season comes first, though, and Monday's schedule release provides fans a glimpse at the roadmap of the most anticipated games of the year.

Here is a look at the top 10, which were chosen based on a combination of how they will impact the playoff race, the stars involved and the overall storylines setting the stage for the matchups.