Anonymous Celtics Player: Kyrie Irving 'Hard to Play With. It's All About Him'

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

An anonymous member of the Boston Celtics said it's "hard" to play with point guard Kyrie Irving.

On Thursday, Jeff Goodman of Stadium wrote an article that described Irving as a "chemistry-killer with no semblance of leadership qualities who would call out his younger teammates publicly and even do the same with his coach."

"Everyone respects his talent, but he's hard to play with," the Celtics player told Goodman. "It's all about him."

Boston entered the season with championship aspirations.

Irving and Gordon Hayward were set to return from injuries to bolster a roster that reached the Eastern Conference Finals last year thanks to marked improvement from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Instead, it seemed like the Celtics became victims of too much depth as players struggled to produce consistently in their assigned roles. Head coach Brad Stevens accepted blame for being unable to find a rotation that worked after the Milwaukee Bucks bounced the C's from the second round of the playoffs in five games.

"I did a bad job. At the end of the day, your team doesn't find its best fit together, it's on you," Stevens told reporters. "I'll be the first to say, as far as any other year I've been a head coach, it's certainly been the most trying."

Meanwhile, Irving was transparent about having a hard time serving as the top dog on a team expected to make a deep postseason run and potentially even win an NBA title.

In January, the first overall pick in the 2011 draft said he called former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate LeBron James to "apologize for being that young player that wanted everything at his fingertips."

"I did a poor job of setting an example for these young guys what it's like to get something out of your teammates," Irving said. "Going forward, I want to test these young guys, but I can't do it publicly. That was a learning experience for me, realizing the magnitude of my voice and what I mean to these guys."

McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

Now the Celtics head into an offseason that may see widespread roster changes, highlighted by the possible loss of Irving, who can utilize a player option in his contract to become an unrestricted free agent.

The six-time All-Star selection hasn't seemed like a good fit across two years in Boston, but the front office may still struggle to replicate his high-level production if he leaves via the open market.