Kawhi Leonard Rumors: Star 'Seriously Considering' Lakers; Clippers Concerned

Free-agent forward Kawhi Leonard has long been rumored to return to the Toronto Raptors or head to the Los Angeles Clippers, but ESPN's Stephen A. Smith threw a wrench in those reports when he said on Get Up! the 2019 Finals MVP is "seriously considering" the Los Angeles Lakers and that the Clips are "concerned" about the development.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski previously reported it is a "two-team race" between Toronto and the Clippers (2:07 mark), with the Lakers further back in the picture:

Leonard is granting meetings with both L.A. teams, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. The Raps will get the last talk.

