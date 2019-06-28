Kawhi Leonard Rumors: Star 'Seriously Considering' Lakers; Clippers Concerned

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJune 28, 2019

TORONTO, ON - JUNE 17: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors holds the MVP trophy during the Toronto Raptors Victory Parade on June 17, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. The Toronto Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors 4-2 to win the 2019 NBA Finals. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Free-agent forward Kawhi Leonard has long been rumored to return to the Toronto Raptors or head to the Los Angeles Clippers, but ESPN's Stephen A. Smith threw a wrench in those reports when he said on Get Up! the 2019 Finals MVP is "seriously considering" the Los Angeles Lakers and that the Clips are "concerned" about the development.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski previously reported it is a "two-team race" between Toronto and the Clippers (2:07 mark), with the Lakers further back in the picture:

Leonard is granting meetings with both L.A. teams, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. The Raps will get the last talk.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: LAL 'Expected' to Pursue DeAndre Jordan

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Report: LAL 'Expected' to Pursue DeAndre Jordan

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Warriors Have $375M Plan to Keep KD, Klay and Looney

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Warriors Have $375M Plan to Keep KD, Klay and Looney

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    The Best Player on Every Team Most Likely to Leave 👋

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    The Best Player on Every Team Most Likely to Leave 👋

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Nets Not the Favorites to Sign KD

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Nets Not the Favorites to Sign KD

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report