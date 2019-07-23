Lakers Rumors: Magic Johnson Leaking Kawhi Leonard Meetings Sealed LA's Fate

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers' efforts to land superstar free agent Kawhi Leonard were reportedly derailed when Magic Johnson publicly discussed his conversation with Leonard's camp.

Jovan Buha and Sam Amick of The Athletic reported Johnson's decision to talk about conversations with the reigning NBA Finals MVP, who ultimately signed with the rival Los Angeles Clippers, and his uncle, Dennis Robertson, caused a loss of trust.

"I truly believe that when Magic started telling the media about the meeting he had with Kawhi and Dennis, that sealed the fate of the Lakers," a source told The Athletic. "I think that right there was when Dennis and Kawhi decided we can't trust the Lakers as an organization. And that was it. I think that was it for them."

