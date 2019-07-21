Red Sox Trade Rumors: Boston Has 'Active Interest' in Kirby Yates, Ken Giles

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox are apparently hoping to upgrade their bullpen before the July 31 trade deadline.

According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the team has reportedly shown interest in San Diego Padres closer Kirby Yates and Toronto Blue Jays closer Ken Giles.

The Red Sox have been using a closer by committee this season, with no one on the roster tallying more than seven saves thus far.

Ryan Brasier began the season in that role but has since been sent down to Triple-A, while Brandon Workman and Matt Barnes have shared the duty since. Nathan Eovaldi is expected to become the team's closer after returning from his elbow injury, but he has been a starter throughout his career and is an unknown out of the bullpen.

Despite the uncertainty, the Red Sox remain in the playoff hunt, three games out of the wild card following Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

With the experience and talent on the roster, this team would be a World Series contender if it can get to the postseason. That could cause it to be aggressive at the trade deadline for an elite closer like Yates or Giles.

Yates is in the midst of his best season, posting a 1.07 ERA and a major league-best 31 saves. He earned his first All-Star selection and is under team control through the 2020 season.

Giles also has another year of team control after this one and has a 1.64 ERA with 57 strikeouts in 33 innings. He only has 14 saves, but the Blue Jays' poor record (38-63) has prevented him from having many opportunities.

Boston would likely have to pay a premium for either pitcher, but it could be worth it for this type of talent.